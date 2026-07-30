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Trippers by shutterbug49
Photo 2759

Trippers

These flagstones are soon to be replaced with stamped concrete. We are afraid they have become a tripping hazard as we age.
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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gloria jones ace
I can see that tripping could happen.
July 30th, 2026  
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