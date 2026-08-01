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Abstract #1 by shutterbug49
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Abstract #1

Abstract August starts today.
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely colours
August 1st, 2026  
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