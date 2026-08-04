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Abstract #4 by shutterbug49
Photo 2764

Abstract #4

You can clearly see what this is, so may not be abstract, but I thought it had an abstract quality. We went to the Monterrey Bay Acquarium yesterday. We are on a group tour with a tight schedule. Having a great time, but not a lot of free time.
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Photo Details

Krista Marson
attractive image
August 4th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool. I like it.
August 4th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Soo beautiful…the light playing on the water highlighting the fish…. All facing the same way… clever fish…

Reminds me off the sardine runs we used to see…
August 4th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Makes me think, I like this
August 4th, 2026  
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