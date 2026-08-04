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Previous
Photo 2764
Abstract #4
You can clearly see what this is, so may not be abstract, but I thought it had an abstract quality. We went to the Monterrey Bay Acquarium yesterday. We are on a group tour with a tight schedule. Having a great time, but not a lot of free time.
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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365
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
3rd August 2026 3:14pm
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abstract-99
Krista Marson
attractive image
August 4th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
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Very cool. I like it.
August 4th, 2026
Beverley
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Soo beautiful…the light playing on the water highlighting the fish…. All facing the same way… clever fish…
Reminds me off the sardine runs we used to see…
August 4th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Makes me think, I like this
August 4th, 2026
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Reminds me off the sardine runs we used to see…