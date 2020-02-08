Previous
Forms of Nature 8 by shutterbug49
Forms of Nature 8

Cyclamen Leaf. I took this after I focused on the blossoms because looking at the photos, I noticed what a pretty edge the leaf has.
8th February 2020 8th Feb 20

Jennifer D. Morrison
Beautiful macro!
February 8th, 2020  
