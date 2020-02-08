Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
142 / 365
Forms of Nature 8
Cyclamen Leaf. I took this after I focused on the blossoms because looking at the photos, I noticed what a pretty edge the leaf has.
8th February 2020
8th Feb 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
592
photos
88
followers
52
following
38% complete
View this month »
135
136
137
138
139
140
141
142
Latest from all albums
425
426
427
428
429
430
142
431
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
8th February 2020 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2020
Jennifer D. Morrison
Beautiful macro!
February 8th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close