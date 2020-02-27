Previous
Camera socks by shutterbug49
147 / 365

Camera socks

This was a birthday gift from a friend who knows me well.
27th February 2020 27th Feb 20

Shutterbug

@shutterbug49
Lynn ace
Now that’s a fun present!
February 28th, 2020  
