Something to enjoy with covid-19 isolation by shutterbug49
153 / 365

Something to enjoy with covid-19 isolation

A quiet, relaxing drink of local wine with Hubby.
26th March 2020 26th Mar 20

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details

