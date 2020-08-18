Previous
What is it #18 second attempt by shutterbug49
175 / 365

What is it #18 second attempt

I wasn’t really happy with my original so I played with it some more. What do you think?
Here is the original: https://365project.org/shutterbug49/365/2020-08-18
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

Shutterbug

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very different from the first! It still kind of looks like a clock but now I also see a flame like the kind you have on a gas stove. You've had a lot of good abstracts this month!
August 18th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
@olivetreeann Thanks. I think abstract is perfect when stuck at home by virus and way excessive heat. I love your wwyd challenge also. Thanks.
August 18th, 2020  
JackieR ace
Is the word second a big of a clue?? Like this more I think. Loving your abstracts!!
August 18th, 2020  
