What is it #18 second attempt
I wasn’t really happy with my original so I played with it some more. What do you think?
Here is the original:
https://365project.org/shutterbug49/365/2020-08-18
18th August 2020
18th Aug 20
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
824
photos
106
followers
48
following
Tags
abstractaug2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Very different from the first! It still kind of looks like a clock but now I also see a flame like the kind you have on a gas stove. You've had a lot of good abstracts this month!
August 18th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
@olivetreeann
Thanks. I think abstract is perfect when stuck at home by virus and way excessive heat. I love your wwyd challenge also. Thanks.
August 18th, 2020
JackieR
ace
Is the word second a big of a clue?? Like this more I think. Loving your abstracts!!
August 18th, 2020
