Abstract August Calendar by shutterbug49
182 / 365

Abstract August Calendar

Here is my calendar for the month.
31st August 2020 31st Aug 20

Shutterbug

@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Really well done ! = fab !
August 31st, 2020  
Jacqueline ace
Well done Debbie, I admire your perseverance!
August 31st, 2020  
moni kozi
Wow! This is amazing. The concept, the color unity, the everything. The result! Wow!
Did you plan the layout ahead? Our did you work on impulse?
August 31st, 2020  
Jean ace
Love the color coordination! Looks so pretty
August 31st, 2020  
