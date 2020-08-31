Sign up
Previous
Next
182 / 365
Abstract August Calendar
Here is my calendar for the month.
31st August 2020
31st Aug 20
4
3
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
847
photos
108
followers
48
following
49% complete
View this month »
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
Latest from all albums
631
181
632
633
634
30
182
635
Tags
abstractaug2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Really well done ! = fab !
August 31st, 2020
Jacqueline
ace
Well done Debbie, I admire your perseverance!
August 31st, 2020
moni kozi
Wow! This is amazing. The concept, the color unity, the everything. The result! Wow!
Did you plan the layout ahead? Our did you work on impulse?
August 31st, 2020
Jean
ace
Love the color coordination! Looks so pretty
August 31st, 2020
Did you plan the layout ahead? Our did you work on impulse?