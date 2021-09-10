Previous
OMG - it rained for 5 whole minutes by shutterbug49
198 / 365

OMG - it rained for 5 whole minutes

We are in such a serious drought that our water use is restricted, including that of our farmers. So 5 minutes of rain was celebratory. Hope we start getting more of it.
10th September 2021 10th Sep 21

Shutterbug

@shutterbug49
Shutterbug ace
@gardenfolk Did you get some rain as well? Hope so.
September 10th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
That is not much 5 minutes of rain.
September 10th, 2021  
Diana ace
How lovely to se a wet photo from you! I think we got all the rain that you needed, hope you will be getting more soon.
September 10th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
@dutchothotmailcom For sure, but we’ll welcome every drop. Some of our reservoirs are at 20% or less capacity and look more like rivers.
September 10th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you.
September 10th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Whooo hoo! Hope you get more soon
September 10th, 2021  
