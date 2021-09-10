Sign up
OMG - it rained for 5 whole minutes
We are in such a serious drought that our water use is restricted, including that of our farmers. So 5 minutes of rain was celebratory. Hope we start getting more of it.
10th September 2021
10th Sep 21
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
10th September 2021 7:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
@gardenfolk
Did you get some rain as well? Hope so.
September 10th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
That is not much 5 minutes of rain.
September 10th, 2021
Diana
ace
How lovely to se a wet photo from you! I think we got all the rain that you needed, hope you will be getting more soon.
September 10th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
For sure, but we’ll welcome every drop. Some of our reservoirs are at 20% or less capacity and look more like rivers.
September 10th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you.
September 10th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Whooo hoo! Hope you get more soon
September 10th, 2021
