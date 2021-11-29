Sign up
214 / 365
Playing with iPhone lenses
Top - .5 lens, 2nd - 1X lens, 3rd - 3X lens on auto focus, Bottom - 3X lens with manual focus on the nearest flower.
29th November 2021
29th Nov 21
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
