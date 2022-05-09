Sign up
229 / 365
It’s quilted
The image on the left is a fabric art piece. I was amazed how the artist combined fabric and managed to get such realistic tree trunks and even produced the effect of depth. The image on the right is a closeup of the stitching.
9th May 2022
9th May 22
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Challenges and Extras
8th May 2022 2:09pm
mayhalf22
