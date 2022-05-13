Previous
Wine Glasses with Orchid by shutterbug49
Wine Glasses with Orchid

I snapped a shot of the wine glasses with the orchid stem that were ready for our Art&Wine show last weekend. At home I flipped the image and then combined them to create a half and half.
13th May 2022 13th May 22

Shutterbug

@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
