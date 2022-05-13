Sign up
231 / 365
Wine Glasses with Orchid
I snapped a shot of the wine glasses with the orchid stem that were ready for our Art&Wine show last weekend. At home I flipped the image and then combined them to create a half and half.
13th May 2022
13th May 22
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Challenges and Extras
Taken
12th May 2022 12:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf22
