263 / 365
Inside and outside
On the left, dianthus indoor in the hydroponic garden. On the right, a dianthus that has been transplanted outside.
1st November 2022
1st Nov 22
1
0
256
257
258
259
260
261
262
263
Tags
owo-5
summerfield
ace
hah! good idea, nice opposites. aces!
November 2nd, 2022
