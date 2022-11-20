Previous
Dahlia 10/26-11/20 by shutterbug49
Dahlia 10/26-11/20

This particular dahlia blossom thrived in the yard for almost a month. I have shown a couple of times previously. Last night we had our first frost and that destroyed all the dahlias in the yard. Hopefully, we’ll see it again next year.
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Mags ace
Great textures and details in your frozen bloom! Lovely shots.
November 21st, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Really wonderful details.
November 21st, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
She still has great texture to show off
November 21st, 2022  
