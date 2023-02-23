Sign up
270 / 365
Lake Tahoe
Original Color for those who asked.
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
1
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1810
photos
144
followers
54
following
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
31st July 2022 2:58pm
Diana
ace
I love this, beautiful capture and wonderful blues.
February 24th, 2023
