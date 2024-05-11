Previous
Colorful Spider by shutterbug49
Colorful Spider

Hubby spotted this on our nature walk this morning and called me over to get a photo.
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Chrissie
Ooooh 😱
Awesome shot!
May 11th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Great shot
May 11th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
It looks a bit like a beetle.
May 11th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Impressive antennae!
May 11th, 2024  
