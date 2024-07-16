Sign up
337 / 365
Original Dahlia
This is the original for yesterday’s inversion. It’s one of the dahlias in our backyard. It seems to be doing ok in this blistering heat.
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
5
3
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Barb
ace
A gorgeous dahlia, for sure, but I really liked your inversion of it yesterday! :-)
July 16th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
July 16th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful close up of this beauty.
July 16th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
They are so pretty.
July 16th, 2024
GaryW
So very pretty! I like the original best!
July 16th, 2024
