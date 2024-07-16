Previous
Original Dahlia by shutterbug49
337 / 365

Original Dahlia

This is the original for yesterday’s inversion. It’s one of the dahlias in our backyard. It seems to be doing ok in this blistering heat.
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Barb ace
A gorgeous dahlia, for sure, but I really liked your inversion of it yesterday! :-)
July 16th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
July 16th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful close up of this beauty.
July 16th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
They are so pretty.
July 16th, 2024  
GaryW
So very pretty! I like the original best!
July 16th, 2024  
