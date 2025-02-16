Previous
Sonoma City Hall - color version by shutterbug49
Sonoma City Hall - color version

This is the colored version of the Sonoma City Hall dedicated in September of 1908.
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

haskar ace
Nice building and shot.
February 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I really like this version.
February 16th, 2025  
