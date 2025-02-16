Sign up
Previous
352 / 365
Sonoma City Hall - color version
This is the colored version of the Sonoma City Hall dedicated in September of 1908.
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
2
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
haskar
ace
Nice building and shot.
February 16th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I really like this version.
February 16th, 2025
