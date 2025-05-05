Previous
Shadow on the wall by shutterbug49
Shadow on the wall

I saw this shadow on the wall behind a flower arrangement and I colorized it. The one on the left has only been cropped. I am posting in my Challenges album because I am working on a month long half and half in my 365 album.
5th May 2025 5th May 25

Susan Wakely ace
Nice effect.
May 5th, 2025  
