356 / 365
Shadow on the wall
I saw this shadow on the wall behind a flower arrangement and I colorized it. The one on the left has only been cropped. I am posting in my Challenges album because I am working on a month long half and half in my 365 album.
5th May 2025
5th May 25
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Tags
mayhalf-2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice effect.
May 5th, 2025
