Celebrating Cinco de Mayo by shutterbug49
357 / 365

Celebrating Cinco de Mayo

We had nachos and tacos by the pool to live music yesterday. It was almost all late 60s, early 70s…..took us back to high school.
6th May 2025 6th May 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
shutterbug49
Islandgirl ace
Sounds like fun!
May 6th, 2025  
