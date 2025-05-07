Sign up
Zabrinski Point
I took the original on our vacation to Death Valley. This was at sunset at Zabrinski Point. I thought it made a terrific half. I love how the people, even the children, just slowed down and enjoyed the peace together.
7th May 2025
7th May 25
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
11th April 2025 6:52pm
Tags
mayhalf-2025
Beverley
ace
A beautiful peaceful capture of all ages… a great h & h!
May 7th, 2025
vaidas
ace
Great image
May 7th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Wow Great half and half!
May 7th, 2025
