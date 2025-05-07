Previous
Zabrinski Point by shutterbug49
358 / 365

Zabrinski Point

I took the original on our vacation to Death Valley. This was at sunset at Zabrinski Point. I thought it made a terrific half. I love how the people, even the children, just slowed down and enjoyed the peace together.
7th May 2025 7th May 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Beverley ace
A beautiful peaceful capture of all ages… a great h & h!
May 7th, 2025  
vaidas ace
Great image
May 7th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Wow Great half and half!
May 7th, 2025  
