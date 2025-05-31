Previous
Unconventional Half and Half by shutterbug49
359 / 365

Unconventional Half and Half

I had fun visiting the iris garden near our home and then playing with SuperimposeX to create this monthly half and half. I hope you can’t see the halves.
31st May 2025 31st May 25

JackieR ace
That is stunningly beautiful
May 31st, 2025  
Anne ace
Beautiful collage Debbie
May 31st, 2025  
Mags ace
Gorgeous calendar!
May 31st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautifully done !
May 31st, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I like your idea and I think you did it well.
May 31st, 2025  
Barb ace
So lovely!
May 31st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
What a great month and calendar.
May 31st, 2025  
