360 / 365
Home for Travel
This is for KV
@kvphoto
and Kate
@k9photo
. It is a refrigerator magnet that I saw in a coffee shop while waiting for my order.
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
Shutterbug
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
Photo Details
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
26th July 2025 8:39am
