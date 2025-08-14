Previous
Cock’s Comb by shutterbug49
361 / 365

Cock’s Comb

This is the same kind of flower in the same garden as the image I posted yesterday. When celosia get this special top, it is sometimes called Cock’s Comb.
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
98% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact