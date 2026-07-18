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Kitchen Backsplash Tiles by shutterbug49
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Kitchen Backsplash Tiles

I am just putting this up to show Mags @marlboromaam how close her tiles are to ours.
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Very close I’d say.
July 19th, 2026  
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