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363 / 365
Kitchen Backsplash Tiles
I am just putting this up to show Mags
@marlboromaam
how close her tiles are to ours.
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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18th July 2026 9:13pm
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Very close I’d say.
July 19th, 2026
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