1 / 365
Wwyd189 Skate Boarding is NOT allowed here
Join us in this challenge from Etienne:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43062/what-would-you-do-in-the-wave
19th January 1996
19th Jan 96
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
570
photos
87
followers
51
following
View this month »
Tags
wwyd189
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Crazy but clever , - love the lines of mono colours - very hypnotic and a fav
January 19th, 2020
Diana
ace
This is so clever, love the spots you placed the skaters!
January 19th, 2020
