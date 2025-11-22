Sign up
37 / 365
Happy Holidays - WWYD
I think Susan’s starter image is as beautiful as a card, so I framed it with a Pixabay frame.
22nd November 2025
22nd Nov 25
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2907
photos
170
followers
64
following
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
2503
2504
2505
2506
2507
2508
37
2509
Tags
wwyd-243
RGHunt
Nicely done
November 22nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
November 22nd, 2025
