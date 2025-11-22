Previous
Happy Holidays - WWYD by shutterbug49
37 / 365

Happy Holidays - WWYD

I think Susan’s starter image is as beautiful as a card, so I framed it with a Pixabay frame.
22nd November 2025 22nd Nov 25

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

RGHunt
Nicely done
November 22nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
November 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact