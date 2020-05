Envy

Been trying to capture this little green dragon for a couple of years now, they are so fast moving and I have never had luck until my encounter with this one.

My dear friend Esther took me to a trail behind her house and it was not only gorgeous but also so lucky ;) she is new to 365project and loving macro photography. Her name is Esther Rosenberg on my friends list here if anyone wants to follow and encourage a new macro photographer 🤗