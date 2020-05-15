Previous
Lone wolf by shylaine3304
Photo 428

Lone wolf

Watching my son play his drums is one of the greatest joys of my life, It brings tears to my eyes knowing his senior year is around the corner. He will sit on that drum for 4 hours at a time and goes to a place that brings him so much peace and joy. Im going to soak in all of these moments because before I know it my little bird is going to fly. My friend Esther Rosenberg who is on 365project as well also did a silhouette photo of her boy who happens to be my sons best friend! this was a very fun 365 to do and close to our hearts for sure!
15th May 2020 15th May 20

Erika Shylaine

@shylaine3304
IM A MOTHER/ BEACH LOVER, ART, PHOTOGRAPHY, WORKOUT, NATURE & MY AMAZING FAMILY AND FRIENDS ARE WHAT MAKE ME SMILE. -SHY-
