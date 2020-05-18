Sign up
Photo 431
Splender
Inspired by one of my favorite 365 photogrpahers
@cjphoto
Chris Johnson, I decided to order myself a little lego me :) This was my first attempt at doing something a little out of my comfort zone. I did find it much fun!
18th May 2020
18th May 20
3
2
Erika Shylaine
ace
@shylaine3304
IM A MOTHER/ BEACH LOVER, ART, PHOTOGRAPHY, WORKOUT, NATURE & MY AMAZING FAMILY AND FRIENDS ARE WHAT MAKE ME SMILE. -SHY-
432
photos
76
followers
76
following
118% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th May 2020 11:12am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Joyce W.
ace
super cute! I like the mushroom too!
May 19th, 2020
kali
ace
cool camera :D
May 19th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Love the creativity!! So awesome!
May 19th, 2020
