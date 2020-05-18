Previous
Splender by shylaine3304
Photo 431

Splender

Inspired by one of my favorite 365 photogrpahers @cjphoto Chris Johnson, I decided to order myself a little lego me :) This was my first attempt at doing something a little out of my comfort zone. I did find it much fun!
18th May 2020 18th May 20

Erika Shylaine

ace
@shylaine3304
IM A MOTHER/ BEACH LOVER, ART, PHOTOGRAPHY, WORKOUT, NATURE & MY AMAZING FAMILY AND FRIENDS ARE WHAT MAKE ME SMILE. -SHY-
Joyce W. ace
super cute! I like the mushroom too!
May 19th, 2020  
kali ace
cool camera :D
May 19th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Love the creativity!! So awesome!
May 19th, 2020  
