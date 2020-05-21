Previous
Precious Leah by shylaine3304
Photo 434

Precious Leah

Mom gave us a scare today, she was not sleeping enough and over exhausted. We thought she was coming down with something and so relieved when we knew she was all good. i was able to enjoy this little one all day!
21st May 2020 21st May 20

Erika Shylaine

ace
@shylaine3304
IM A MOTHER/ BEACH LOVER, ART, PHOTOGRAPHY, WORKOUT, NATURE & MY AMAZING FAMILY AND FRIENDS ARE WHAT MAKE ME SMILE. -SHY-
119% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

