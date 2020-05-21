Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 434
Precious Leah
Mom gave us a scare today, she was not sleeping enough and over exhausted. We thought she was coming down with something and so relieved when we knew she was all good. i was able to enjoy this little one all day!
21st May 2020
21st May 20
Erika Shylaine
ace
@shylaine3304
IM A MOTHER/ BEACH LOVER, ART, PHOTOGRAPHY, WORKOUT, NATURE & MY AMAZING FAMILY AND FRIENDS ARE WHAT MAKE ME SMILE. -SHY-
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st May 2020 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
