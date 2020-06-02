Previous
Next
Grad 2020 by shylaine3304
Photo 446

Grad 2020

Today I did a photoshoot of my dear friends son, seems like just yesterday he was starting high school. It so crazy sometimes how fast time goes by.
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

Erika Shylaine

ace
@shylaine3304
IM A MOTHER/ BEACH LOVER, ART, PHOTOGRAPHY, WORKOUT, NATURE & MY AMAZING FAMILY AND FRIENDS ARE WHAT MAKE ME SMILE. -SHY-
122% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
It sure is, my baby is 19, seems like yesterday he was born.
This is such a cute shot.
great focus.
June 3rd, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
What a fun shot and congrats to the 2020 graduate.
June 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise