Photo 446
Grad 2020
Today I did a photoshoot of my dear friends son, seems like just yesterday he was starting high school. It so crazy sometimes how fast time goes by.
2nd June 2020
2nd Jun 20
2
2
Erika Shylaine
ace
@shylaine3304
IM A MOTHER/ BEACH LOVER, ART, PHOTOGRAPHY, WORKOUT, NATURE & MY AMAZING FAMILY AND FRIENDS ARE WHAT MAKE ME SMILE. -SHY-
Diane
ace
It sure is, my baby is 19, seems like yesterday he was born.
This is such a cute shot.
great focus.
June 3rd, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
What a fun shot and congrats to the 2020 graduate.
June 3rd, 2020
