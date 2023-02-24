Previous
Flower Friday by shywe
10 / 365

Flower Friday

The zoo's Orchid Show had great lighting to capture the orchids. I like how it made the orchids almost glow with the light from above and behind the flower.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Logan

@shywe
I posted a picture a day for 5 years without missing a day. After 10 years of taking a break, it's time to restart the...
