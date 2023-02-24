Sign up
10 / 365
Flower Friday
The zoo's Orchid Show had great lighting to capture the orchids. I like how it made the orchids almost glow with the light from above and behind the flower.
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
Logan
@shywe
I posted a picture a day for 5 years without missing a day. After 10 years of taking a break, it's time to restart the...
10
photos
1
followers
0
following
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Views
6
Album
2023
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
11th February 2023 2:54pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
