40th Party #1 by shywe
12 / 365

40th Party #1

Last night we kicked off Sara’s 40th birthday weekend. We found a great band at the local winery at one of our stops through the night. Pictured is Sara and the girls with the band.
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

Logan

