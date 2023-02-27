Previous
40th Birthday #2 by shywe
13 / 365

40th Birthday #2

Last night, we had an open house birthday party for Sara at a local winery. Here's the family before all of the friends showed up. After two days of partying, now we can catch our breath and prepare for Sara's actual birthday this week.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Logan

@shywe
