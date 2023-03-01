Previous
Reading to Dogs
Reading to Dogs

For Reading Week, the students read to two LCC Comfort Dogs yesterday. A group of students gathered around the dog and passed a book around the circle to read the book to the dog. I'm not sure if the dogs liked the story of the pets more.
