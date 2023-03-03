Previous
Staff-Students Game by shywe
17 / 365

Staff-Students Game

This weekend is the state basketball tournament. As part of the pep rally yesterday, the staff/parents played against the students. In this picture, the 5th grade teacher and an older sister tried to stop an 8th grader on a fast break.
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Logan

@shywe
4% complete

