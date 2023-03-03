Sign up
17 / 365
Staff-Students Game
This weekend is the state basketball tournament. As part of the pep rally yesterday, the staff/parents played against the students. In this picture, the 5th grade teacher and an older sister tried to stop an 8th grader on a fast break.
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
Logan
@shywe
I posted a picture a day for 5 years from 2007-2012. After 10 years of taking a break, it's time to restart but on a...
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
5
2023
Canon EOS R6
2nd March 2023 2:07pm
View Info
View All
Public
