18 / 365
Dog in the Dark
It's hard to believe we watched my parent's dog, Watson, for almost 2 weeks and I never posted a picture of him. He's back home now but this was from his time at "Camp" at our house.
He loved to play ball. In this picture, the ball went under the hutch in the dining room and he couldn't get it. He's staring at me waiting for me to get up and rescue his ball.
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
Logan
@shywe
I posted a picture a day for 5 years from 2007-2012. After 10 years of taking a break, it's time to restart but on a...
dog
,
golden retriever
