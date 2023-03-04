Previous
Next
Dog in the Dark by shywe
18 / 365

Dog in the Dark

It's hard to believe we watched my parent's dog, Watson, for almost 2 weeks and I never posted a picture of him. He's back home now but this was from his time at "Camp" at our house.

He loved to play ball. In this picture, the ball went under the hutch in the dining room and he couldn't get it. He's staring at me waiting for me to get up and rescue his ball.
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

Logan

@shywe
I posted a picture a day for 5 years from 2007-2012. After 10 years of taking a break, it's time to restart but on a...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise