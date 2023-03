Pre-Game Face

The team had a first round bye in the state tournament. After watching quite a few games, they finally played yesterday afternoon and won in the semi-finals pretty easily. Today is the championship game.



Bella played a great game yesterday. It's fun seeing her confidence grow and excitement build. 2 years ago, she was passive in her playing. Today, she's aggressive and doesn't back down from her opponent. It's fun watching her play on the court and have fun with the team off the court.