The Moment of Victory by shywe
21 / 365

The Moment of Victory

This was one of my favorite pictures from the weekend captured right as the game ended and the girls were officially state champs. I love the joy on their face. It's a long season (4+ months long) and they reached their goal.
7th March 2023

Logan

@shywe
I posted a picture a day for 5 years from 2007-2012. After 10 years of taking a break, it's time to restart but on a...
5% complete

Photo Details

