Desmond and Molly

This weekend, I found a running trail near Columbus where we were for the basketball tournament. The trail was beautiful with all the wildlife and the creek flooding from the rains. I also ran into Desmond and Molly.



Years ago, there were 2 geese outside Sara's parent's house. Her parents convinced Bella they were named Desmond and Molly. Since then, any pair of geese we see are given those names.