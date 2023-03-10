Previous
Next
Bridge over Flooded Waters by shywe
24 / 365

Bridge over Flooded Waters

Last Friday we got heavy rains. This Friday we got snow. There's something about precipitation on Fridays lately.

This picture was from a park I found near Columbus last weekend. Entering the park led me over a creek that overflowed its banks.
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Logan

@shywe
I posted a picture a day for 5 years from 2007-2012. After 10 years of taking a break, it's time to restart but on a...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise