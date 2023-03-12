Sign up
26 / 365
Destruction
Friday, we fixed the water leak. Yesterday, we demoed the rest of the bathroom and got rid of the hot tub. Bella loved using the equipment and helping with the projects.
12th March 2023
12th Mar 23
Logan
@shywe
I posted a picture a day for 5 years from 2007-2012. After 10 years of taking a break, it's time to restart but on a...
26
photos
1
followers
0
following
7% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
11th March 2023 4:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
