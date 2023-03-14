Previous
Cutting the Nets by shywe
Cutting the Nets

Last night was a big night for Bella's basketball team. They cut down the net, had a team meal, and watched the selection show for the national tournament. Their first game is against a school north of Milwaukee, WI.
