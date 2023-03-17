Previous
An Otter Picture by shywe
31 / 365

An Otter Picture

This is from a month ago when we were at the zoo. I love when the otters are swimming to and from the glass as if they're showing off for you.
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Logan

@shywe
I posted a picture a day for 5 years from 2007-2012. After 10 years of taking a break, it's time to restart but on a...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

