Previous
Next
Another Leak by shywe
32 / 365

Another Leak

Yesterday we discovered another water leak in the hot water lines under the bathroom. The plumber is coming out this morning to fix the issue. This will be the second leak fixed in just over a week.
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Logan

@shywe
I posted a picture a day for 5 years from 2007-2012. After 10 years of taking a break, it's time to restart but on a...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise