School Spirit

The girls basketball team left for Nationals yesterday after lunch. The school lined the hallway to cheer them as they left. Last night was the opening ceremony. The team will play once this morning and either this afternoon if they win or tomorrow morning if they lose.



Moments later, I overhear Bella telling a teammate how she remembered cheering on teams when she was young and wished she could walk through the line of students. Yesterday was a dream come true for her.



This was a tough picture to take. I wanted to focus on Bella but with all the faces in front, I tried a shallow depth of field to put the focus on her.