Joy of Victory, Pain of Defeat

Yesterday, Bella's team won all 3 games against teams from Illinois, Indiana, and Nebraska. The girls were exhausted. During the last game, you could see it in their eyes the struggle to keep going. The first game was easier but the last two were physically and mentally draining.



This picture was taken after the last game. You can see the joy on the faces of our team and the pain on Nebraska's faces to the right.



Today, they play in the semifinals of the consolation bracket. The team we lost to in the first round won then lost yesterday. If they win this morning, they'll play for 5th/6th place of the tournament. I'd love for our team to get a chance to play them again. Yesterday, we played like ourselves. It was fun to watch.