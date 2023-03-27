Timeout Conversations

During on of the games on Saturday, the ref took a seat during a timeout. One of our 8th graders went to sit with him. No clue what they were talking about but everyone was laughing.



The girls lost on Sunday and finished tied for 11th in the nation. They had a great season and finished the season 21-3. The hardest part of the loss for Bella was not getting to play with the 8th graders again.



At the tournament, Sara and I ran into quite a few friends from camp and others in the past. It was long weekend but a fun one for us as well.