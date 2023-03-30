Previous
Variety by shywe
44 / 365

Variety

Before the basketball games, the teams gather at center court for a pre-game prayer. This left the bench empty with the row of water bottles.
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Logan

@shywe
I posted a picture a day for 5 years from 2007-2012. After 10 years of taking a break, it's time to restart but on a...
